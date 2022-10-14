(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Previous story
Rotary club fundraises for campaign against polio

Just Posted

Rotary International’s Simplified End Polio Now logo. (Rotary Brand Center)
Rotary club fundraises for campaign against polio

Diana Kozakov smiles as she paints the walls of her new house last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo pitches in to help Ukrainians

Andie Giddings, owner of Impossible Knot Yarn Shop on Birch Ave. in 100 Mile House holds two Knitted Knockers. The purple is based on the Alberta pattern while the grey knocker follows the Canada pattern. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
If you like to knit then Knitted Knockers might be for you

The Tsq’escen First Nation Wellness and Health departments hosted the Truth and Reconciliation Breakfast. The purpose behind the gathering was to give others the opportunity to learn more about the history of residential schools in Canada while engaging with survivors and their families. It was also to encourage people to reflect on how each of us can play a part in the journey of reconciliation. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tsq’escen First Nation offers their neighbours and allies opportunities to learn more