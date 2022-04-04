Improved BC Parks reservation system now open for bookings

Campers can book at more than 10,000 sites up to two months before their arrival date

BC Parks has unveiled an improved online reservation system for its more than 10,000 camping sites province-wide. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Camping enthusiasts can now book spots at their favourite sites around the province using the improved BC Parks reservation service, which opened on March 21.

The new online reservation service at https://camping.bcparks.ca is part of a broader redesign of BC Parks’ digital services to improve the park experience from computer to campground. People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

Users will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds. Reservations for group campsites open on March 24, and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April. A detailed list of campground operating dates and reservable dates can be found at https://bcparks.ca/operating-dates/.

Designed with input from campers, park operators, and other service organizations, the new reservation service includes:

* more flexible search options such as a map to search campgrounds by region, park listing, or site availability;

* information on nearby facilities and large photos of campsites so people know what to expect when they arrive;

* an interactive calendar that shows when booked sites will become available; and

* saved booking preferences within customer accounts.

Of the approximately 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, 55 per cent are reservable and 45 per cent are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Most campgrounds with reservable sites also offer FCFS sites. In addition to campsites, some parks offer backcountry cabins, and you can also reserve day-use spots.

In 2021, more than 350,000 reservations were made for BC Parks campgrounds, which is the most on record.

