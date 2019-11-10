Importance of Remembrance Day in 100 Mile House

‘We remember and we make sure their legacy is honoured’

On the 11th hour, of the 11th month, thousands of Canadians across the country will gather in memorial parks, community halls and schools to honour those who’ve served in the wars.

Remembrance Day is an important day for many, but especially veterans.

“I am a veteran, so that is the utmost reason why this is such an important day,” said Ken Mills, the president for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 in 100 Mile House. “My father served in the Second World War, which made him a veteran as well.”

Mills has been a part of the Royal Canadian Legion since 1974. He said the Legions across the country are responsible for the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“The ceremonies pay respect to veterans, what they did for us during the First and Second World War,” said Mills. “We remember and we make sure their legacy is honoured.”

Mills said for veterans it is often a proud day with respect to what we have today, but it is also a sad one. The wars have touched the lives of Canadians of all ages and all races.

“We take a moment of silence for our fallen comrades,” said Mills. “I have had friends who were killed, there is a lot of remembering.”

Those soldiers were fathers, mothers, sons and daughters – some were killed in action, some were wounded and thousands returned home having to remember what happened. Today their service and sacrifices are honoured for the freedom they fought to preserve.

As the president of the local Legion, Mills said Remembrance Day is often a busy day.

The annual parade is set at 10:15 a.m. on Nov.11., beginning on the west side of Birch Avenue across from the elementary school to the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

Following the ceremony, there will be hot dogs and hot chocolate provided by donation, along with a luncheon put on by the 100 Mile House branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

