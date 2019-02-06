This Nov. 11, 2016 file photo shows the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Ralston/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Impact of ice sheet retreat on Canadian weather being underestimated: study

Research suggests disappearance of ice caps will have a major effect on extreme weather in Canada

Newly published research suggests the accelerating disappearance of ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica will have a major and underestimated effect on extreme weather in Canada.

A paper in the journal Nature outlines the most detailed, large-scale study yet on how the melting ice caps will affect people around the world.

It says Central and Eastern Canada will be among the most affected areas and can eventually expect weather variability to almost double.

READ MORE: Experts say glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change

The research predicts hot and cold snaps will get longer and deeper, wet spells will get soggier and dry stretches will get longer.

McGill University scientist Natalya Gomez says the findings aren’t included in current estimates of climate change impacts and the consequences are likely to be more dramatic than expected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman says unneeded dental work ‘dramatically altered’ her life, judge disagrees
Next story
B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Just Posted

Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

South Cariboo figure skaters perform well in the CNCR Championships

The four South Cariboo girls bring home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals

How do you keep your home heated during the cold snap?

Weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

“Sesame Street” celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

B.C. political parties collecting, profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

New crack discovered above Okanagan rock slide

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Most Read