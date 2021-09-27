Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access gyms, movie theatres and restaurants

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.

This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.

For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.

Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony
Next story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Two people arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station

Grade 7 students Marissa Taylor and Callie Gilbert were surprised but happy their designs for an Orange Shirt Day school shirt won a contest held by Forest Grove Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Forest Grove schoolmates design orange shirt

Phyllis Webstad’s book, The Orange Shirt Story, illustrated by Brock Nicol, tells the story of her experiences of attending residential school, and the story of how an orange shirt she wore, purchased by her grandmother, was taken away from her.
The Orange Shirt Story comes to Storywalk

100 Mile House Festival of Arts contestant Baylee Shields is pursuing a career to become an independent music producer in Victoria. (Photo submitted)
Local musician pursues music producer dream