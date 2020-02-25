Illegal fishing, snowmobiling caught in Caribou-protected areas of northern B.C.

13 caribou spotted in the Omineca region of northern B.C., close to where the illegal snowmobile activity took place. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Snowmobile activity found in areas closed for the public to support caribou conservation in northern B.C. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Fish hooks found in Carp Lake. (BC Conservation Officer photo)

Illegal fishing and snowmobiling in protected areas of northern B.C. have kept B.C. Conservation Officers busy lately.

BC Conservation Officer Service along with BC RCMP patrolled a caribou area close to Prince George in the Omineca region on Feb. 21, and found a group of people snowmobiling, despite the area being closed to the public, according to a statement posted to social media.

Conservation officers said that thirteen caribou were spotted nearby.

READ MORE: B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

“Closures are in place to support the recovery of caribou populations. Patrols continue,” the authority said in a tweet.

In another incident, on Feb. 23, officers went on a joint patrol with BC Parks staff to Carp Lake, north of Prince George, and seized 17 set lines and ‘several bags of rainbow trout and burbot” from an individual, the agency stated in a tweet.

BC Conservation said that it will be suggesting charges to Crown counsel.

Caribou conservation has been a contentious issue this past year. Public engagement sessions were held in northern B.C. last April to address the issue of a declining caribou herd.

READ MORE: Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

READ MORE:Public engagement session held in Vanderhoof to address the caribou recovery program

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribouConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg
Next story
Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP look for man who may have been heading to 100 Mile House

Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey was planning to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend

EnGold acquires property option in Lac la Hache

The Tam Property comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims

School District 27 staff eyes disposal of several district-owned properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

SURVEY RESULTS IN: School District 27 staff report recommends trustees vote to do away with fall break

2020/2021 draft calendar shows no fall break and two-week spring break

How do you file your taxes?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

Seven arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Most Read