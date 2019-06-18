Illegal-coloured fuel leads to a number of charges in South Cariboo

The South Cariboo RCMP police report

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to 89 complaints and calls for service between June 10 and June 17.

Drunk driver

On June 14, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for not having proper insurance. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was used at the scene and the result was a ‘fail.’ A second test was administered with the same result. Police issued the driver a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Single vehicle collision

On June 13, police and emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Davis Lake Road. The male driver of a Dodge pick-up lost control during a storm and went into the ditch, rolling at least two times. The air ambulance attended and air-lifted the single occupant to Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Motor Fuel Tax Act

On June 13, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services assisted commercial vehicle inspectors and the Ministry of Finance targeting the use of marked fuel in commercial and passenger vehicles. Thirty vehicles were checked throughout the day. Approximately 1/3 of those vehicles were determined to be in contravention of the Motor Fuel Tax Act by using illegal coloured fuel. A number of charges were laid under the Act.

Theft

On June 12, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that a ladies wallet, cell phone and keys were stolen from the pharmacy counter of a local business. A partial description of a female suspect was provided and that she was wearing a purple or burgundy hood sweat shirt. The investigation into this theft is continuing. Anyone having information relating to this investigation is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote file number 2019-2053.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

Sometime over the past few months, unknown culprits entered a storage locker in 100 Mile House and stole a number of articles including a snowmobile. The exact amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

