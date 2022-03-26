Langley RCMP are being joined by IHIT in investigating a suspicious death in Walnut Grove on Friday, March 26, 2022, at the Highway Hotel. (Advance Times files)

IHIT joins Langley Mounties in investigation suspicious death

Police were called for an unresponsive man found at Lower Mainland hotel Friday night

B.C.’s murder investigation squad has been called in to help Langley RCMP after a death in Walnut Grove Friday night.

At 8:50 p.m. on March 25, local Mounties were called to the Highway Hotel, near the 20400-block of 88th Avenue, for reports of an unresponsive man, explained Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male was located and appeared to be in medical distress; it was determined he had suffered life threatening injuries,” Parslow said.

The man succumbed to his injuries while being treated by paramedics.

“Based on the initial investigation at the scene, the Langley RCMP suspect foul play,” said the sergeant.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a period of time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called, as was the BC Coroner’s Service, to work in partnership with the Langley RCMP.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” said Parslow.

In the meantime, anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

• More to come, as it's available…

