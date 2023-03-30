It is unclear what will happen with unattached patients needing hospital admission as staffing shortages continue to challenge Cariboo Memorial Hospital and Interior Health. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is unclear what will happen with unattached patients needing hospital admission as staffing shortages continue to challenge Cariboo Memorial Hospital and Interior Health. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

IH working on plans for patients being admitted without docs at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The plan for people needing inpatient care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) is uncertain as the hospital deals with ongoing staff shortages.

Interior Health has said it does not want to announce a plan before it is finalized, however, they are working on what will happen with patients needing hospital admission who do not have a family physician.

There are currently an estimated 8,000 unattached patients in the area, and with another local family physician, Dr. Glenn Fedor, set to retire, this number may be going up.

With the large number of unattached patients in the community, staff to support inpatient care for those patients is problematic.

When patients are admitted to the hospital, their family physician would normally follow them and provide hospital coverage. While coverage of unattached patients was being done temporarily through a collaborative effort, with so many unattached patients and so few physicians, the current situation is no longer sustainable.

An agreement with local family physicians to come up with a plan for inpatients at CMH to allow Interior Health time runs out this month (March).

READ MORE: B.C. reduces district costs by over $36 million for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade

READ MORE: Cariboo Memorial Hospital head doc says all parties working to find ER staffing solution

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman arrested after series of suspicious grass fires started on Vancouver Island
Next story
Will B.C.’s shift to clean transportation take rural communities along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Just Posted

All that remains from a fire on Komori Road in 70 Mile House on March 18, 2023. Eight members from the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department had a six-hour battle at a multi-structure fire that burned a motorhome, house and breezeway to the ground. They managed to save a nearby pickup truck and some outbuildings. They poured 6,700 gallons of water on the inferno. (Ken Alexander photo)
Fire claims motorhome and house in 70 Mile House

The Bonaparte First Nation and the B.C. Wildlife Federation have together restored a 500-metre section of the Bonaparte River near Ashcroft, in hopes of making it more habitable for coho salmon. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Wildlife Federation)
Channel of Bonaparte River could see more salmon, thanks to First Nation’s efforts

It is unclear what will happen with unattached patients needing hospital admission as staffing shortages continue to challenge Cariboo Memorial Hospital and Interior Health. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
IH working on plans for patients being admitted without docs at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting assistance to locate Stanley Young, 16, last seen in Williams Lake on Wednesday, March 29. (RCMP file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP request public’s assistance locating missing 16-year-old boy