A bundled up worker shovels snow off steps during a cold morning in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bundled up worker shovels snow off steps during a cold morning in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Icy winds, snow, hit much of B.C., weekend snow possible for south coast: forecasters

With wind chill, Environment Canada warns it will feel near -40 C in the Elk Valley, Peace regions

Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions.

Extreme cold or Arctic outflow warnings are posted for the central and north coasts, Chilcotin and Peace River areas and the southeastern corner of B.C.

With the wind chill, Environment Canada warns conditions will feel close to -40 C in the Elk Valley and Peace regions, and -20 C in Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart.

A special weather statement also warns of snow before Thursday over most of central, eastern and southern Vancouver Island, including Victoria and the Gulf Islands, dumping up to 10 centimetres, coupled with winds to 70 kilometres per hour.

Those winds have also prompted a warning for the Howe Sound region as the weather office says potentially damaging gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected over southern sections through Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says the storm brought heavy snow to much of the central and southern Interior earlier this week, with over 30 centimetres in Prince George, while Metro Vancouver and the south coast could expect snow this weekend, as models show five to 10 centimetres possible over Metro Vancouver by Sunday.

RELATED: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With target access at 24/7: Pink Shirt Day a reminder of the impact of cyberbullying
Next story
Lack of vehicles and infrastructure hampers effort to switch federal fleet to EVs

Just Posted

District of 100 Mile House councillors Dave Mingo and Jenni Guimond wear glasses designed to simulate vision loss disorders at the Committee of the Whole meeting last week. The pair worn by Mingo simulate cataracts while Guimond’s demonstrate diabetic retinopathy. The glasses were part of a presentation by the 100 Mile House White Cane Club. The District is inviting various non-profit and service groups to meet with Council in an effort to get to know more about them. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
White Cane Club demonstrates living with vision loss to District of 100 Mile House Council

The offices of Taseko Mines Ltd. are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday November 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taseko Mines to increase its stake in the Gibraltar copper mine

A red service alert has been issued for the Lone Butte Post Office due to the cold and snow. This means mail delivery and recalls have been suspended till conditions improve. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canada Post service alerts issued for Lone Butte and 100 Mile House

Ginny-Lou Alexander turns the page for Julia Siclari as she plays Pas de doux at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Registration location for the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts has changed