Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

CEO says ICBC banking on insurance rates, global supply chain issues levelling out to cover costs

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) has applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission to freeze its basic rate for another two years.

The cost of ICBC’s basic vehicle insurance package hasn’t increased since 2019, when it jumped 6.3 per cent.

Speaking at the crown corporation’s headquarters in North Vancouver Monday (Dec. 12), Premier David Eby said the decision aims to help address the ever-increasing cost of living British Columbians are facing.

“The affordability of car insurance is a key part of owning a car.”

ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez recognized the corporation is forecast to lose close to $300 million this year, but said the decision not to hike rates is relying on future projections. Specifically, Jimenez said they expect interest rates and global supply chain issues to level out in the coming years, improving ICBC’s own financial situation.

“The business is sound and we can afford to be doing what we are today,” Jimenez said in response to skepticism.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaICBC

Previous story
Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care
Next story
Europe shifts focus to avoiding energy shortage next year

Just Posted

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

The North Okanagan Knights (white) scored a 4-1 win over the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 10, in the South Cariboo. (Black Press - file photo)
Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

Coun. Donna Barnett wants to reinstate a safety committee in the District of 100 Mile House. A previous committee had been started to improve safety around town. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Donna Barnett pitches safety committee for South Cariboo

Keelin Shintah-Bonneau laughs after barely missing the volleyball during a game last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Horse Lake volleyball team wins tournament