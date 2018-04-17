ICBC could soon cancel driver’s licenses of those owing child, spousal support

Currently, ICBC can only refuse to issue or renew a licence

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could have their driver’s licences revoked instantly by the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The province announced Tuesday that it’s introducing legislation that would allow the auto insurer to instantly cancel driver’s licence of anyone more than $3,000 behind.

Currently, the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program, which governs support payments, can only ask ICBC to refuse to issue or renew a licence.

B.C. drivers must renew their driver’s licences every five years.

More to come.

