Highway 97 closed north of Clinton

Drive B.C. has confirmed that highway 97 north of Clinton is closed due to downed hydro lines. No detour is currently available, and the next update will be at 5 p.m.
Hydro lines are down between Lebourdais Ave and Mound Road for 4.7 kilometres. The highway will remain closed while B.C. Hydro works to replace the pole.
Crews are en route, and the public should expect potential delays and drive carefully through the area, which may be experiencing congestion.
