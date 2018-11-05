Hwy 97 closure on Nov. 4 was due to deer collision

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Highway closed

On Nov. 4, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision in the 3100 block of Highway 97 near Lac la Hache. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu struck a deer and then went off the road into the ditch. All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to Williams Lake Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The highway was closed temporarily until the scene could be cleared.

Tricycle recovered

On Oct. 31, 100 Mile RCMP recovered an adult three-wheeled tricycle with a large rear basket from the intersection of Horse Lake Road and Cariboo Trail. This item is quite distinctive. If you are missing this bike or knows to whom it belongs, please contact the 100 Mile House Detachment and quote file 2018-4198.

Unsafe vehicle operation

On Oct. 31, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of two vehicles being operated in an unsafe manner on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. Both participants and other witnesses attended the Detachment. Anyone else who may have witnessed the interaction between the male driver of a Dodge pick-up and a female driver of a grey Equinox is asked to contact 100 Mile Detachment and quote file 2018-4204.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

Water pump stolen

Sometime overnight of Nov. 2, unknown culprits stole a water pump from a business on Tatton Station Road at 105 Mile House. There was also mischief done to a front-end loader. The value of the loss is not known at this time.

Generators stolen

Sometime overnight of Oct. 30, unknown culprits broke into the construction site at Highway 97 and Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. Two small hand-held Honda Generators were stolen from the site. The value of the loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Overall, it was a fairly uneventful Halloween this year.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India
Next story
Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

Just Posted

Hwy 97 closure on Nov. 4 was due to deer collision

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

What do you think of gender “X” being recognized on B.C. IDs?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire Rescue at Lordco on First Street

More details to come.

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

100 Mile Nordics Ski Society members pitched in to overhaul its lodge

‘It’s always a major effort just to get everything spick and span’

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Video: A rare moose triple high jump

A trio of moose were caught on camera clearing a backyard fence with ease in Didsbury, Alberta.

Most Read