Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

Searchers are continuing their hunt for a missing cowboy from the Merritt area after his riderless horse was found Monday afternoon.

The man, who has only been identified by RCMP as a 32-year-old local, works at a ranch in the area but had been on a day off when his horse was found by loggers in the backcountry. He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said Tuesday that search efforts are being coordinated by Nicola Valley Search and Rescue. Other teams have been called in from Kamloops, the Shuswap, Penticton, Princeton, Logan Lake, Central Okanagan, Chilliwack and Surrey.

Numerous ranchers on horseback have also volunteered to help.

Due to active logging in the area and herds of wild horses, finding the rider’s tracks has been difficult, Mounties said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

