The remains of Hemlock Valley road, pictured on Feb. 1, 2020, leading up to Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz. (Zandy Modeste/Contributed)

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Skiers, snowboarders and employees are stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz, after a landslide closed the only road in.

All activity at the resort has ground to a halt while road crews assess the blockage.

“As much as we would like to open the mountain for the many families and individuals currently on the mountain and those wanting to come up, without access to emergency services in case of an incident, we are left with no choice but to suspend all activities on the hill until the road is back open,” a statement on the resort’s website said Saturday.

The mountain was closed late Friday afternoon due to heavy rains, wind and an extreme avalanche risk.

The resort’s lodge still had power as of Saturday afternoon so that guests could use the cafeteria.

DriveBC says no detour is available and doesn’t expect to have an update until 6 p.m.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
