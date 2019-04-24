Logan Thompson, a Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School student, picks up some garbage along Alder Avenue in 100 Mile House as part of the annual Earth Day cleanup on April 23. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Hundreds of 100 Mile students and teachers cleaned streets for Earth Day

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had over 400 students picking up litter around the village

It was all about cleaning up at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) on April 23, where students set out for their annual Earth Day community cleanup.

“It’s something we’ve done every year,” said Tai St. Pierre, a social studies teacher. “It’s just kind of an environmental club tradition that we’ve kept going this year and we had a really awesome turn out, I think better than we usually do, so that was good.”

Ray Kline, another teacher at the school who organized the event, estimated that between 400 and 450 students and teachers helped out this year.

RELATED: Peter Skene Ogden students organize community-wide cleanup

The students were assigned in small groups to different areas of the village with latex gloves and garbage bags to fight their battle against litter.

Last year, the school went out as a big group, but Kline said they decided on the small groups this year to give teachers more options.

“Some didn’t want to do it, so we just gave them the option. If they want to sign their class up they can,” he said, adding that smaller groups are also more efficient.

By 11 a.m., the school had tackled most of the areas on their map, expect the Centennial Park area and a small portion near the elementary school, due to police presence.

To entice students to help clean, the school organized a free barbecue afterward for those who volunteered. Both regular burgers and veggie burgers were offered, in accordance with the plant-based diet theme of Earth Day 2019.

PSO also had educational booths about endangered species at the barbecue, such as the wild bumblebee, and more information on plant-based diets.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students Jaci Gilbert, Lorna Dixon and Caitlyn McLean share a laugh while picking up garbage around 100 Mile House during the annual Earth Day cleanup on April 23. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Previous story
B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP
Next story
Many teens don’t know they’revaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Just Posted

Hundreds of 100 Mile students and teachers cleaned streets for Earth Day

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had over 400 students picking up litter around the village

Significant damage at Child & Family Services after April 22 collision

100 Mile House RCMP believe they have located the vehicle involved, are working to locate the driver

Firearm seized, arrests made along Scott Road

100 Mile House RCMP responded to a firearm complaint on April 23

Summer Festival looking for volunteers and vendors

“There’s lots of time to still get involved” says events coordinator Robyn Angus

South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

“Oona River Poems” captures northwest B.C.’s landscapes

Canadian writer Peter Christensen releases his latest book, will tour the northwest later this year

Many teens don’t know they’revaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Most Read