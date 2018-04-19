Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe stops at $15 million

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe site stops accepting donations as planned

The GoFundMe page dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos, believed to be the largest of its kind in Canadian history, stopped taking donations at midnight Wednesday as planned.

The page displays a final total of $15,185,700 raised from more than 142,000 contributors in 12 days from across Canada and numerous countries around the world.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes

“Funds for Humboldt Broncos” was started by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington after the horrific bus crash on April 6 which killed 16 players and staff and injured 13 others.

Team president Kevin Garinger said earlier this week that money raised in the GoFundMe campaign would be transferred to the new Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund.

He said money from the fund would be used to pay the expenses of the victims’ families, but added was too soon to provide a more specific breakdown of the way the money would be allocated.

RELATED: Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

Garinger said the team would continue to accept donations through an organization called the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

He said it would “support Humboldt Broncos players, employees, families and volunteers, as well as first responders and emergency services personnel, teams, athletes, related organizations and communities affected by the crash.”

The Canadian Press

Most Read