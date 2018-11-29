Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge

Both payouts include an interim payment of $50,000 already approved in August

A Saskatchewan judge has approved a committee’s recommendation on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Justice Neil Gabrielson agreed that families who lost a loved one in the April 6 crash should received a $525,000 payout.

He also accepted a recommendation of $475,000 for each of the 13 surviving players.

Both payouts include an interim payment of $50,000 already approved in August.

The junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided in rural Saskatchewan while the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

The committee was made up of five people and based its recommendations on discussions with families over the last few months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Just Posted

False taxation ad for Cariboo Chilcotin residents causes concern

Chilcotin National Congress (CNC) ad suggests PST will be replaced with a CNC tax

100 Mile House Wranglers shoot to bring Cyclone Taylor Cup to home ice in 2020

Wranglers up against three other KIJHL teams for hosting duties

100 Mile House Nordics Club in membership contest

The Cross Country BC Club Membership contest closes on Dec. 1

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Drive BC’s notification about an incident on Highway 97 was an error

No incident happened in 70 Mile House on Nov. 28

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

Most Read