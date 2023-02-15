Human remains found in wooded area of Surrey; forensics team investigating

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)

Human remains have been found in a Cloverdale-area neighbourhood, with Surrey RCMP reporting that the forensics team has been called to the scene.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon at around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of human remains found in an empty lot in a wooded area in the 19000 block of Fraser Highway.

“Police are working to identify the deceased individual and will be liaising with coroner to find the possible cause of death. At this time it is too early to determine whether or not criminality is a factor,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha told Peace Arch News.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services has been called to further the investigation, with the area closed off to residents.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsSurrey

Previous story
Highway 97 collision claims life of Williams Lake area teenage girl, critically injures brother
Next story
B.C. moves to kickstart and ease old-growth harvesting deferral process

Just Posted

Beau Crompton and his brother Own bowl together at Big Country Lanes youth bowling league.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Big Country lanes taking part in Turkey Bowl

The LCSS Falcons cover PSO Eagle Mohamed Omer as he leaps up to dunk the basketball in their basket during the playoffs in the Eagles home tournament in 100 Mile House Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Eagles hooped for first, but take second in hometown championship

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Let’s look forward to future forage production

Heritage Conservation Branch’s Restoration Section member Don Fawthorpe evaluates the Watson Barn with members of the 100 Mile House Historical Society. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Restoration of the Watson Barn given go ahead in 1987