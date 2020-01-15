Human remains found in California park ID’d as Canadian man

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play

Skeletal remains found last month in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park were identified as a 51-year-old Canadian man, officials said.

The bones were spotted during an analysis of photos taken in a remote section of the park last summer. The National Park Service was alerted, and rangers hiked to the area, which is rocky and away from trails, on Dec. 20. There they found human remains and personal belongings, but no ID.

The remains were identified this week by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as Paul Miller of Ontario, Canada, the park service said on Twitter.

Miller was last seen leaving his hotel room on July 13, 2018 to hike Fortynine Palms Oasis, according to park service. Authorities and volunteers searched for Miller months.

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play.

The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School District 27 buses cancelled again, Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48C
Next story
Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

School District 27 buses cancelled again, Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48C

Snow expected Wednesday night

Carefree Manor expansion hoping to start in the spring

‘We were hoping to get on it last fall but unfortunately we were not able to’

Australian firefighting volunteers impress deployed Cariboo Fire Centre operations supervisor

Darren Wilkinson of Williams Lake spent five weeks helping co-ordinate support for wildfire battle

School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -48.5C

Frostbite can develop within minutes: Environment Canada

Median price of 100 Mile House single-family homes up in 2019: BC Northern Real Estate Board

Fewer properties sold in 100 Mile House area

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Most Read