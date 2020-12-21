Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Human remains found Saturday, Dec. 19 near Hanceville believed to be Randolph Quilt, 59, who was eported missing by his family Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo submitted)

Human remains discovered Saturday, Dec. 19 near Hanceville on Highway 20 believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt, confirmed Alexis Creek RCMP Monday.

“Personal effects and clothing located at the scene led investigators to believe that is was Mr. Randolph Quilt,” said Alexis Creek Sgt. Trevor Romanchych Monday. “A positive ID will have to be made through a DNA comparison to the family of Randolph.”

Quilt, 59, was reported missing to the Alexis Creek RCMP on Nov. 29, 2020 and last seen by his family on Sept. 26.

Romanchych confirmed it was a highway and roads worker who located the remains on the side of Highway 20 between Hanceville and Riske Creek. The worker notified the Alexis Creek RCMP who attended the location.

Quilt’s family, including Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua, attended the location and a cultural ceremony took place Saturday evening, Romanchych said.

The remains have been turned over the BC Coroner Service for further examination, Romanchych said, noting at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Police are continuing to investigate.

“The Alexis Creek RCMP would like to express its gratitude to all those that assisted with trying to locate Mr Randolph Quilt. Our thoughts and prayers are with Randolph Quilt, his family, and the communities of the Tsilhqot’in Nation,” Romanchych said.

On Saturday, dozens of people helped with a co-ordinated search for Quilt in Williams Lake.

At the end of the day, Chief Lulua told the searchers about the discovery of human remains.

Read more: Human remains found west of Williams Lake near Hanceville Dec. 19

A second search had been planned for Sunday, Dec. 20 between Lee’s Corner to Williams Lake on Highway 20, but that was called off.


