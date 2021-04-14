Attendees of 100 Mile House's Hot July Nights take in the sights in 2019. File photo.

Hot July Nights parked for another year

Hot July Nights Society cancels the annual event slated for July 16-18 due to pandemic.

The Hot July Nights Car Show in 100 Mile House has been stalled for another year.

Donna Barnett, chair of the Hot July Nights Society, said the committee decided to cancel the annual event – scheduled for July 16-18 – because it got no response from the provincial government as to whether it could go ahead. Barnett had reached out to the province on Feb. 25 through letters, emails and the local MLA.

“The writing is on the wall. By not getting an answer I don’t see how we can move forward,” Barnett said. “Due to the increasing cases and cancellations of rodeos and other public events, the committee believes the event will not get the blessing from government.”

Barnett said they decided to “park” the event, which has wide support from sponsors, and prepare for a return to the streets in 2022, “which is sad because this is such an income-generator in the community.” This year’s event had been planned for Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.

Barnett estimates the event, which draws about 200 classic and collector cars from across B.C., brings in close to $2 million. Participants would often stay for a week, she said, staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants, as well as golfing and fishing in the area. However, as many crowds are drawn to the area to see the cars, she said it wouldn’t be feasible to hold it during the pandemic.

The event requires a lot of organization, including not only the car show but poker runs, events for the women, as well as a banquet and dance.

On behalf of the committee, Barnett thanked the members of Hot July Nights for all their hard work over the past year as well as the sponsors, media and community as a whole.

“Without everyone’s hard work and support, events like this would never happen,” she said. “We know that this will be very hard on the small businesses that benefit from this event and the disappointment of our car buffs across the province and from other provinces and some from the U.S.A. We look forward to hopefully in 2022 making the Hot July Nights Car Show even bigger and better.”


