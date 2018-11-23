Students from the Grade 2/3 class at Horse Lake Elementary hold up their newspaper art. Submitted photo.

Horse Lake students win newspaper contest

‘The kids, they were really excited about it’

The Grade 2/3 class at Horse Lake Elementary School has been selected as the winner of the newspaper contest put on by the 100 Mile Free Press.

The contest challenged school groups, classes, sports teams, bands and theatre groups for a chance to win $300 towards a field trip as well as a full page in the newspaper to help them with their cause.

The Horse Lake entry focussed on Remembrance Day. Every part of the project used recycled newspaper, although one sheet of cardstock was used to strengthen the frame, according to teacher Margaret Ramsay.

“The idea of recycling is a huge thing that I think we need to get the kids to do [and] to get them more conscious of choices they’re making every day and get them to actually actively look at ways to recycle things.”

The class is learning about the world around them and how the choices they make every day impact others, both in the local community and the larger global community, according to Ramsay.

They’ll use part of the $300 prize for a field trip, as well as part to contribute to the community and part in a more global picture, says Ramsay.

“One of the projects they’re going to work on in a global aspect is they’re gonna fundraise for a kid to go to school. We picked Haiti… locally they haven’t picked a project yet.”

The students really enjoyed taking part, she says.

“They loved it. They asked a lot about, once we sent the pictures in and stuff, whether they’d won,” she says. “The kids, they were really excited about it.”

They put a lot of work into the project, she says.

Their goal is to help send a child to school in order to help make a difference in their life.

For winning, the class will also receive a full page in the Free Press to raise awareness for one of their projects.

