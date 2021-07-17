The current map of the evacuation alerts and orders around 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

The current map of the evacuation alerts and orders around 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

Horse Lake/ Sheridan Lake evacuation alert expanded

This now includes properties along Horse Lake North Road and the Horse Lake FSR

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded the evacuation alert for Horse Lake/ Sheridan Lake Area #3.

This new alert replaces the alert originally issued on July 15 and includes 49 additional parcels of land, most north of Horse Lake. This expansion covers an additional 5,652 hectares.

The CRD has expanded this alert due to the potential danger to health and safety posed by nearby wildfires. The Flat Lake Wildfire has prompted numerous evacuation orders and alerts from Green Lake to Lone Butte and Sheridan Lake to 100 Mile House. The wildfire is currently estimated to be 14,000 ha in size.

Residents living in the alert area are asked to make a plan to transport all family members out of the area if needed and to keep essential items ready for a quick departure. Pets and livestock should also be ready to move or placed in a safe area. It is also advised that potential evacuees ensure they have 72 hours worth of supplies.

More to come.


