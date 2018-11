A fire rescue truck blocking one lane of the road. Max Winkelman photo.

A collision on Horse Lake Road has resulted in single lane alternating traffic.

Emergency responders, including fire rescue, ambulance and the RCMP are all on site.

The collision occurred on Horse Lake Road west of the Horse Lake Road North turnoff.

The vehicle is off the road on the north hand side of Horse Lake Road.

