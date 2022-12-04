Horse Lake Road Bridge to be replaced within next two years

The Horse Lake Road Bridge Replacement will cost $3,148,000, $1,748,000 of which has been provided by the provincial government. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Slow but steady progress is being made to replace Horse Lake Road’s aging bridge.

The District of 100 Mile House has sought to replace the bridge since 2017, when they first applied for grant funding but were rejected. Todd Conway, the district’s director of community services, said they were successful in receiving money from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program this spring.

“The replacement of Horse Lake Road Bridge will service the entire community of the District of 100 Mile House and will provide service to those residents living in the rural region outside the district,” Conway said.

“Traffic count data indicates that more than 4,500 vehicles per day utilize this roadway within the municipality (non-tourist season).”

Conway said the grant will help them cover the $3,148,000 price tag attached to installing the new bridge. The grant money adds to the $1,748,000 provided by the provincial government.

The District aimed to begin building the new bridge in the summer of 2022, but was delayed by other ongoing projects. Conway said the new bridge should be built within the next two years, once a few final permits are approved and the project has been awarded to a contractor.

Traffic will not be seriously disrupted by construction, he claimed, noting that a temporary bridge will be installed before the current bridge is demolished and the new one is constructed. Once completed, Conway said the bridge should last the community for at least 75 years.



