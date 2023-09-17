(CRD iimage)

Horn Lake area west of Williams Lake under evacuation order due to wildfire

The order was issued Sunday, Sept, 17 at noon

An evacuation order has been issued for 28 parcels of land in the Horn Lake area at noon Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued the order, which covers 6,368 hectares south of the community of Tatla Lake. This order replaces the evacuation alert issued on Sept. 15, 2023 at 2:45 p.m.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is:

Travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20;

Follow Highway 20 east to Williams Lake.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

Evacuation orders have been issued recently for areas south of Horn Lake due to the Twist Creek wildfire and Heli Raving Creek wildfires.

Wildfire activity was expected to increase on the weekend due to hot, windy weather.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

UPDATED: Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Williams Lake

