Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier John Horgan says he has already voted in British Columbia’s Nov. 30 mail-in electoral reform referendum.

He says he voted Yes to change the way residents vote and selected mixed-member proportional as his top choice among the three available for a new provincial electoral system.

This is the third time voters in B.C. have cast ballots on electoral reform, but the votes held in 2005 and 2009 failed.

The latest referendum requires a 50-per-cent-plus-one majority to pass and asks B.C. residents if they want to change the electoral system to a form of proportional representation or keep the current first-past-the-post method.

The referendum also asks those who vote Yes to rank their preference of three systems of proportional representation, which includes dual-member proportional, mixed-member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

Horgan and Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will participate in a televised referendum debate on the issue on Nov. 8.

The Canadian Press

