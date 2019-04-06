Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Premier John Horgan says B.C., as the country’s gateway to Asia, is bearing the brunt of the impact of Canada’s tense relationship with China over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Speaking at the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver Friday, Horgan described Meng’s arrest as “profoundly regrettable,” but adds “extradition treaties are extradition treaties” and he doesn’t think the federal government had any other option.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December on a request from the U.S., which wants her extradiated to face charges including conspiracy, fraud and obstruction.

Horgan says the province does have an option, and that’s to continue to be aggressive and forward-looking when it comes to trade with Asia.

READ MORE: B.C. judge orders RCMP to give Huawei executive data on devices seized

He says it’s a critically important market and boosting innovation in export products will be a ticket to success, adding that the province has an opportunity to grow the market for engineered wood products.

B.C. does billions in trade with China and Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court extends order suspending legal proceedings against big tobacco companies

Just Posted

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

The worst birthday ever

A number of years ago, we moved back to the Cariboo so… Continue reading

Lac la Hache-based author writes meditation instructional for kids

The book is recommended for kids under 10

Wranglers partner with Sheree’s Shirt Shack in honour of Humboldt Broncos

‘Really, we just want to raise awareness’

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Small fire burning in south of Quesnel

The 0.2 hectare blaze is on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map as of Friday afternoon

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Most Read