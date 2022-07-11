The poster for the upcoming Park Play Days in 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

Hop into summer with Park Play Days

Engage Sport North Sport Discovery aims to engage young children with sports

Park Play Days is inviting children and youth aged 4-12 to come play in the park this summer.

This free program, created by Engage Sport North Sport Discovery, aims to get youngsters outside and moving during the summer months.

Program coordinator Jenna Korolek says the idea behind the program is to provide basic movements such running, kicking or jumping. A kicking activity might use soccer or kickball, for example. A twist on an old favourite, Rock, Paper, Scissors, Hop is one example of shade games designed to work in smaller spots, such as a tent, for the days when the sun is beating down.

Held in a different park each day, there are two sessions daily from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with a short lunch break in between.

Mondays: Centennial Park, 100 Mile House, July 11 – Aug. 22

Tuesdays: Lone Butte Community Hall, July 12 – Aug. 23

Wednesdays: Centennial Park, 100 Mile House July 13 – Aug. 24

Thursdays: 108 Mile Elementary School Field, July 14 – Aug. 25

Fridays: Kiwanis Park, William’s Lake, July 15 – Aug. 26

Children may attend one or both drop-off sessions. No registration is necessary.

Parents are encouraged to dress their children for the weather and send a water bottle along.

“Park Play Days is an amazing program for kids to burn off energy and enjoy being outside all summer,” Korolek said. “It gets kids active in a playful way that can kickstart a healthy and active lifestyle.

“It is meant to be fun for kids and parents.”


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
