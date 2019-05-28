Homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

100 Mile RCMP responded to 118 complaints and calls for service between May 14 and 21.

Speeding

On May 20, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were conducting speed, seat belt and cell phone use enforcement in 100 Mile House. A female driver was found speeding and talking on a cell phone. The driver was stopped and a roadside screening device demand was read. The female driver was found to be over the legal limit as well. She was served violation tickets for speed and using an electronic deceive. Her vehicle is impounded for 30 days and she is prohibited for driving for 90 days.

Impaired driver

On May 19, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle on Hwy 97 in Lac la Hache that was reportedly being operated by a driver impaired by alcohol. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered road-side and the result was a ‘fail.’ RCMP issued the male a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days and his drivers’ license seized and a violation ticket for possessing open liquor in a motor vehicle served.

Dynamite

On May 18, a homeowner was working on his house when he located what was believed to be dynamite in the crawl space. The homeowner reported it to local police who in turn reported the finding to the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) in Surrey. Members of the EDU flew up immediately, attended the residence and confirmed it was explosives and seized the 6 sticks of dynamite. EDU safely disposed of the dynamite. This is an example of how to appropriately deal with found explosives. If any finds what they believe to be dynamite, blasting caps call the local RCMP as they can become very unstable if deteriorated and then moved. The EDU is specially trained in how to deal and safely dispose of these items.

Brass knuckles

On May 18, 100 Mile RCMP were investigating a theft of electricity between neighbours. Upon attendance, officers spoke with one of the residents who was seen to drop a brass knuckle, a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code of Canada. The male was arrested and released at the scene with a court date and is now bound by several conditions of his release.

Hangar robbery

Between May 17 and 18, unknown individuals broke into two hangars at the 100 Mile House Airport on Wrangler Way. A welder was taken. There was significant damage to the hangar doors as well. Items were seized from the scene for forensic examination.

Crime Stoppers information of the week

Several reports of break and enters to seasonal properties have been received this week. Some have been committed some time ago while others very recently. Thieves area targeting empty cabins and storage buildings around the area taking all-terrain vehicles, stored vehicles, firearms and liquor. IF anyone has seen suspicious activity or observes what they feel are suspicious vehicles or individuals on properties please call the RCMP.

￼￼If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.