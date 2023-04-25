Home of Kamloops baseball attacker now on the market

The Clifford Avenue house is for sale for $850,000, with proceeds going to victim’s mom, Sue Simpson

The home’s latest assessed value according to BC Assessment is $973,000 and the riverfront home at 1715 Clifford Ave. in Brocklehurst is now on the market with an asking price of$850,000. (Remax photo)

The former home of the man who attacked then-teenager Jessie Simpson is now on the market.

In February, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves ruled that Kristopher Teichrieb deliberately sold his home to his parents for a dollar after the attack in an effort to hide his assets from a potential lawsuit.

As a result, Groves ordered the sale of the house in Brocklehurst be done by the mother of the victim, Sue Simpson, who will receive the proceeds to help care for injured son. The home’s latest assessed value according to BC Assessment is $973,000 and the riverfront home at 1715 Clifford Ave. in Brocklehurst is now on the market with an asking price of$850,000.

While the proceeds of the sale will go to Sue Simpson, how much that ends up being is unknown as Justice Groves noted the home is heavily mortgaged and requires extensive renovation work.

Teichrieb beat Jessie Simpson with a bat in June 2016, leaving the then-18-year-old in a coma and with serious, lifelong brain damage. For the past six years, Jessie Simpson has been confined to a wheelchair, will likely never walk again and will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

In 2021, a civil suit awarded Jessie Simpson nearly $7 million from Teichrieb after he was found civilly responsible for damages, though the victim has yet to receive any money.

Lawyers representing the Simpson family accused Teichrieb of hiding assets after the attack in anticipation of that lawsuit. Teichrieb sold his $587,000 house to his parents for $1 seven months after the assault while he was in pre-trial custody. In 2016, prior to the assault, Teichrieb, who owned two-thirds of the home, paid his parents $100,000 for the one-third of the property they owned to become the sole owner before selling it back to them after the assault.

In his ruling of Feb. 16, Justice Groves ordered that Teichrieb’s parents must be out of the home by April 30. Court heard Teichrieb’s parents moved into the ground floor of the house, with the upper floor under renovation, almost immediately after the attack to run their son’s business.

Court heard Teichrieb’s mother, Cheryl, was caring for her husband, Cornelius, who is infirm after suffering a stroke in 2018. Teichrieb was last known to be residing in a halfway house as part of his sentence for assaulting Jessie Simpson.

Court heard the house is Teichrieb’s lone asset, with his company, KCR Construction, being taken over by his father after the attack and eventually collapsing.

Teichrieb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and began serving a seven-year sentence in 2018. He had originally been charged with attempted murder. In the spring of 2021, he was granted statutory release and moved to a halfway house.

Jessie Simpson, then 18, was celebrating high school graduation on June 19, 2016. He became separated from friends and ended up on Teichrieb’s property, near the corner of Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, in the early morning hours.

Teichrieb attacked the teen with his fists and a metal baseball bat. Teichrieb’s neighbours called 911 to report the June 19, 2016, attack, the bulk of which took place in the middle of the street after Jessie Simpson attempted to flee. Neighbours told police they could hear the teen crying and saw him covered in blood. When police arrived on scene minutes later, they found Teichrieb standing over a bloodied, motionless Jessie Simpson, saying, “I got him.”

In the weeks leading up to the attack, Teichrieb had threatened vigilante action after calling police to report a number of incidents of theft and trespassing. Police warned him not to take matters into his own hands.

Sue Simpson, along with friends of the family, continues to organize various fundraising activities to help pay for her son’s care costs.

“Court Ordered Sale, this stunning waterfront property has a huge detached garage/shop plus 2nd detached double garage. Comes with private moorage shown on Kamloops property report but no dock. House needs work as renovation was started and top floor stripped down to studs in kitchen, bath and ensuite. 3 bedrooms up and large enclosed sunroom off the dining area. Main opens to huge deck with yard access & river view. Detached shop has storage or office with access to the newer elaborate shop with garage doors front & back. Concrete driveways for parking longest RV and toys. Second driveway to the carport and older double garage gives ample off road parking for the inlaw suite. Full kitchen with living room and 2 bedrooms, laundry and 4pc bath. Stay in the suite while you renovate. Level walk out to the covered patio and yard. Fenced 1/2 acre lot runs to the river.”

