Historic red stagecoach in its new home

The stagecoach while being put in place in its new home behind the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

The historic red stagecoach is now in its new home behind the South Cariboo Visitor Centre where it arrived on Dec. 20 on the back of a tow truck and was slowly lowered into with the final positioning with the help of a little bit of muscle.

The original B.C. Express Stage Coach No. 14 in question is the only surviving coach of the Barnard Express and stage line which travelled between Ashcroft and Prince George as late as 1917.

Todd Conway, Director of Community Services for the District of 100 Mile House joked that he’s relieved it fits.

The coach was at the works yard for about a week where it was cleaned, says Conway.

“We contacted the people that did the restoration and it was just really a clean [with] soap and water.”

The new building turned out great, says Conway, adding that it will look good at night as well when it will be illuminated (in part for security).

“I think it just turned out. It was a great project and I think it will get a lot of exposure here.”

The stagecoach, which had been showcased next to the Red Coach Inn had to be moved because the contract the district had with Westgate Resources (Red Coach Inn) to display the coach was terminated as Westgate Resources did not exercise its option to renew the agreement for a further 10 years.

The budgeted costs, $35,000, were allocated from the infrastructure reserve and includes the relocation of existing heavy machinery to the Demonstration Forest Trail area.

