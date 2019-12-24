The stagecoach while being put in place in its new home behind the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Historic red stagecoach in its new home

“It was a great project”

The historic red stagecoach is now in its new home behind the South Cariboo Visitor Centre where it arrived on Dec. 20 on the back of a tow truck and was slowly lowered into with the final positioning with the help of a little bit of muscle.

The original B.C. Express Stage Coach No. 14 in question is the only surviving coach of the Barnard Express and stage line which travelled between Ashcroft and Prince George as late as 1917.

Todd Conway, Director of Community Services for the District of 100 Mile House joked that he’s relieved it fits.

The coach was at the works yard for about a week where it was cleaned, says Conway.

“We contacted the people that did the restoration and it was just really a clean [with] soap and water.”

The new building turned out great, says Conway, adding that it will look good at night as well when it will be illuminated (in part for security).

“I think it just turned out. It was a great project and I think it will get a lot of exposure here.”

The stagecoach, which had been showcased next to the Red Coach Inn had to be moved because the contract the district had with Westgate Resources (Red Coach Inn) to display the coach was terminated as Westgate Resources did not exercise its option to renew the agreement for a further 10 years.

The budgeted costs, $35,000, were allocated from the infrastructure reserve and includes the relocation of existing heavy machinery to the Demonstration Forest Trail area.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

Just Posted

Historic red stagecoach in its new home

“It was a great project”

Mount Timothy open for skiing and snowboarding

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort reopens on Dec. 23 under new ownership after… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: As 2019 comes to a close, it’s best to look ahead

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

31 Years Ago (1988): The 100 Mile Food Bank registered 648 applicants… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers can’t decide if they are Jekyll or Hyde

The team followed up a 6-2 win over Sicamous with a 9-0 defeat to Revelstoke

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Most Read