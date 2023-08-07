Hiren Creek wildfire smoke may impact Highway 1, near Revelstoke

There are no current alerts in effect, but the blaze is considered to be ‘out of control’

The Hiren Creek wildfire near Revelstoke is displaying increased fire behaviour this morning (August 7).

According to the BC Wildfire Service the 997 hectare blaze remains “out of control” as a result of hot, dry weather.

Smoke and fire activity is highly visible from Revelstoke and surrounding communities, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway. While highly visible, this incident is not a threat to structures or infrastructure at this time.

There are no current alerts or evacuation orders in effect for the blaze. Smoke from the has the potential to cause reduced visibility on the Trans Canada Highway, but there are no DriveBC alerts for the region at this time.

The wildfire service asks that travellers on the highway be aware of the potential for increased smoke in the coming days.

It is believed that the blaze was sparked by lightning after being discovered on July 21.

The nearby Elm Creek Wildfire also remains out of control at a size of 1.1 ha.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsRevelstoke