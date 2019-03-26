Highway travel advisories in place due to risk of mudslides

North Bonaparte Road closed due to flooding

Travellers should be wary of a number of road conditions today.

Travel advisories are in place for Highway 99 between Hat Creek Road and Jackson Road, for Highway 1 between Back Valley Road and Juniper Beach Provincial Park Access Road and between Cornwall Road and Old Cariboo Road and for Highway 97C between Cornwall Road and Highway 1. The advisories are due to the potential for debris flows. Drive BC is asking people not to stop during rainfall. There are plans for Highway closure in the event of heavy rain.

Furthermore, Loon Lake Road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic due to debris on the roadway between Stevens Road and Rensch Road, according to Drive BC.

Finally, there’s flooding on North Bonaparte Road between Kormorie Cutoff Forest Road and Boule Young Road. The road is closed and there’s no estimated time of opening, according to Drive BC. An Alternate Route is in place for Pressy Lake and Rayfield subdivision residents via Highway 24 and Bridge Lake. Rayfield Road is also close in both directions due to flooding at North Bonaparte Road, according to Drive BC. There’s no estimated time of opening.

