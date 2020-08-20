Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Repaving work on Highway 97 through 100 Mile House is slated to start in early September.

Dawson Construction Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the work, which will include intermittent resurfacing from Campbell Road to 100 Mile House and Begg Rd to Enterprise Road, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Work on Highway 97 through 100 Mile house town center will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Most of the work directly in town is anticipated to be completed by the end of fall 2020, although some work may continue through winter and into spring 2021.

All work is scheduled to end in June 2021.

Mayor Mitch Campsall said the work is desperately needed, following a deterioration of the road surface this past winter, which has resulted in “pretty bad” potholes.