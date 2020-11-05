The vehicle incident occurred in Lac La Hache in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 5. (Photo submitted)

Cyclist in stable condition following vehicle collision in Lac La Hache

Police seek witnesses

A cyclist is in stable condition in Kamloops following a collision with a vehicle in Lac La Hache Thursday.

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking witnesses to the vehicle incident, which occurred at the north end of Lac La Hache between Dunsmuir Road and Wright Station Road. The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Witnesses in the vicinity had noted on Facebook that a medivac had landed at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they want to report anonymously. Please refer to file 2020-3941.

100 Mile House

