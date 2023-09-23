UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of 100 Mile House

Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now fully reopened.

An early morning multi-vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic south of 100 Mile House.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning between Alder Avenue and Ainsworth Road and involved at least three vehicles. While the vehicles have been cleared by tow trucks a wrecked camping trailer is still blocking the northbound lane.

A witness at the scene told the Free Press at least one of the drivers involved in the incident was evacuated from the scene in an air ambulance. It is unknown how many people were involved and what their conditions are at this time.

Dawson Road Maintenance and 100 Mile House RCMP are currently on the scene directing traffic. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

A detour is available via Horse Lake Road using the Lone Butte cut-off Road to access Highway 24.

