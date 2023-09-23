UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of 100 Mile House

Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now fully reopened.

An early morning multi-vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic south of 100 Mile House.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning between Alder Avenue and Ainsworth Road and involved at least three vehicles. While the vehicles have been cleared by tow trucks a wrecked camping trailer is still blocking the northbound lane.

A witness at the scene told the Free Press at least one of the drivers involved in the incident was evacuated from the scene in an air ambulance. It is unknown how many people were involved and what their conditions are at this time.

Dawson Road Maintenance and 100 Mile House RCMP are currently on the scene directing traffic. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

A detour is available via Horse Lake Road using the Lone Butte cut-off Road to access Highway 24.

100 Mile HouseTraffic

Previous story
RCMP investigating multiple thefts and warning against online fraud
Next story
PHOTOS: Community rallies to honour slain B.C. RCMP officer

Just Posted

Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of 100 Mile House

Delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities have endorsed five resolutions brought forward by the Cariboo Regional District, including a call for more support from the province for towns and cities to implement reconciliation efforts. (UBCM Photo)
Cities and town back Cariboo call for provincial support on reconciliation

Tree planters Johnathan Gariepy, Jesse Goulet and Jaze Sorenson (L to R) east of Quesnel with Torrent Silviculture. (Photo by Lee-Anna Gibson)
Despite a season of wildfires, Cariboo tree planters were hard at work

Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad and Olympic silver medalist Brigette Laquette take part in opening ceremonies at the Every Child Matters hockey game in Williams Lake Sept. 21. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Truth, reconciliation kicks off with Canada’s favourite game in Williams Lake