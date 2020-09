The incident occurred 17 km north of 100 Mile House this afternoon

Emergency services are responding to an MVI on Highway 97 this afternoon. (File photo)

A motor vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic near Lovett Road.

The accident scene is 17 km north of 100 Mile House and emergency services are on-site, according to Drive B.C.

It’s not known when the road will be clear.

100 Mile House