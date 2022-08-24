UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened after vehicle incident near Lac La Hache

A vehicle incident closed down one lane of the highway Wednesday morning

Highway 97 is covered with patches of fog Wednesday morning. (Drive BC photo)

A vehicle incident near Lac La Hache reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning between Lovett Road and Lac La Hache Station Road. The vehicles involved have since been cleared and the highway is now fully reopened.

Patches of fog across the South Cariboo created limited visibility Wednesday morning on Highways 97 and 24. Motorists were advised to drive with caution.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House