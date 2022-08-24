Highway 97 is covered with patches of fog Wednesday morning. (Drive BC photo)

Highway 97 is covered with patches of fog Wednesday morning. (Drive BC photo)

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened after vehicle incident near Lac La Hache

A vehicle incident closed down one lane of the highway Wednesday morning

A vehicle incident near Lac La Hache reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning between Lovett Road and Lac La Hache Station Road. The vehicles involved have since been cleared and the highway is now fully reopened.

Patches of fog across the South Cariboo created limited visibility Wednesday morning on Highways 97 and 24. Motorists were advised to drive with caution.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
B.C. school trustees call for police reports against colleagues who support LGBTQ2S+ books
Next story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers

Just Posted

Highway 97 is covered with patches of fog Wednesday morning. (Drive BC photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened after vehicle incident near Lac La Hache

A wildfire near Canoe Lake, C41588, is estimated to be three and a half hectares in size and is considered under control. (BC Wildfire Service)
Monday night rainfall helps dampen fires

RCMP crest (Black Press Media file)
Thieves steal batteries, fuel from parked excavator: Quesnel RCMP

Dick Minato has lived in 100 Mile since the early 1950s. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Calling: 100 Mile: Resort hub to booming mill town