Detour available on Highway 24 at Little Fort

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Chasm Road and 70 Mile Frontage Road due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

Southbound traffic is being routed on Highway 24 to Little Fort then on Highway 5 to Kamloops.

Northbound traffic is being detoured on Highway 1 to Kamloops then to Little Fort on Highway 5.

The estimated time of reopening is today at 10:15 am.

Updates to follow.