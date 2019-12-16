UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to reopen by 5 p.m. after vehicle incident closes road

Motorists should expect delays in the 141 Mile area

Update:

The driver of an SUV has been taken to hospital with injuries following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 in the 141 Mile area.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident involved a northbound semi and a southbound SUV.

Road conditions were slippery in sections at the time of the incident.

The highway will reopen once tow trucks have removed the vehicles, Byron said.

Drive BC is estimating the highway will reopen by 5 p.m.

Original post:

Williams Lake RCMP are responding to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 in the area of 141 Mile.

Highway 97 is currently closed.

It has been snowing throughout the day in the area, with many of the roads snow-covered.

Drive BC said there are reports of a “major vehicle incident” and that motorists should expect delays.

More to come.

