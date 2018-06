The collision involved a semi-trailer truck and an SUV

A two-vehicle collision 1 km south of Quesnel has closed Highway 97 in both directions this morning. Karen Powell photo

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions around 1 km south of Quesnel, near Quartz Road, due to a collision between a semi-trailer truck and an SUV.

RCMP and emergency responders are on the scene.

Traffic from the south is being rerouted via Sales Road to Red Bluff Road to Maple Drive and back to the highway.

The Observer will update as we know more.