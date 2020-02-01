Conditions on Highway 24. (Drive BC)

Slippery sections on highways after Feb. 1 snowfall

Snowfall has made highways in the South Cariboo a little slippery in sections on Feb. 1.

Highway 24 has sections from Cottage Lane to the end of the highway in Little Fort, amounting to 36.2 kilometres. Another section on Highway 24 that is slippery due to the compact snow is the 11.1 kilometres at the start of the highway to Watch Lake Road.

Heavy rain between Stephenson Road and 25 Mile Frontage Road on Highway 97 (34.3) has also made the situation a little dire between around Clinton and Cache Creek. A travel advisory is in effect and the highway is closed both directions due to a rockslide nine kilometres south of Clinton.

RELATED: Rockslide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Compact snow has also created slippery sections for 52 kilometres from Elefson Road and Butler Road (six kilometres south of 100 Mile House to 32 Kilometres south of 150 Mile House).

