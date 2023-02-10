Highway 97 closed south of 150 Mile House due to vehicle incident

North bound detour only through Mission Road

Traffic is stopped on Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House due to a motor vehicle incident. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE:

There is a north bound detour available via Mission Road.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 is closed south of 150 Mile House Friday afternoon, Feb. 10 due to a vehicle incident.

No detour information is available at this time.

Dawson Road Maintenance notes the highway is closed between Pigeon and Omerotto Roads.

Motorists are telling the Tribune emergency vehicles are on scene and traffic is stopped.

Next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.



