Highway 97 closed south of 150 Mile House due to collision

No detour available

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened to single lane traffic at 141 Mile.

Original:

Highway 97 is closed south of Williams Lake due to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, Oct. 28

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. and involved an empty logging truck and a passenger vehicle.

The highway will be closed temporarily as emergency crews work the scene.

According to DriveBC the vehicle incident is at Maze Lake Road, about 25 km south of 150 Mile House.

Road conditions in the Williams Lake area are poor due to overnight rain and snow.

