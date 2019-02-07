Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House following an earlier collision.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 97 is currently closed South of 100 Mile House near the bridge over the train tracks.

The closure is as a result of a vehicle collision.

It is not clear how many vehicles are involved at this time.

Emergency services are on-site.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre Society to close
Next story
VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Cariboo

Just Posted

Highway 97 closed South of 100 Mile House due to collision

Emergency services are on site

100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre Society to close

Board says it’s not sustainable to run two distinct non-profits

Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

South Cariboo figure skaters perform well in the CNCR Championships

The four South Cariboo girls bring home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals

How do you keep your home heated during the cold snap?

Weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Cariboo

Up until last Saturday evening Brian Owen had been living in his pickup truck in city limits.

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Most Read