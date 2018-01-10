UPDATE: Confirmed MVI fatality on Highway 97 near Lac la Hache

Update: The RCMP have confirmed a fatality occurred in the MVI in Lac La Hache.

“The only information I have is that it’s a two-vehicle crash. I don’t know any identities or how many people are involved. I know that it is a confirmed fatality,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, the North District’s media relations officer.

Update: According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is “closed in both directions 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache because of Vehicle Incident. No estimated time of opening; assessment in progress. No detour available at this time. Next update at 2 p.m.”

#BCHwy97 Closed 20km N of #LacLaHache due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/igZbH5YF2X — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 10, 2018

Original: A Motor Vehicle Incident near the north end of Lac la Hache has closed Highway 97.

Emergency services are onsite or enroute.

It is unclear at this point how long the highway will be closed for.