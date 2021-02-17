Highway 97 closed near Kersley due to “vehicle incident” — Drive BC

The incident is five km north from the location of a fatal collision on Feb. 2

A helicopter arrives at a vehicle crash site to pick up a patient near Kersley. (Photo Submitted by Miranda Hawkins)

UPDATE:

Traffic is flowing again along Highway 97 just north of Kersley. Vehicles are moving past a vehicle incident in a single lane, as crews work to clean up the accident.

According to Drive BC the road was completely closed until 11:15 a.m.

A witness at the scene shared a photo of a medical helicopter arriving at the scene to pick up a patient.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97 north of Kersley is closed due to what Drive BC calls a “vehicle incident.”

The incident took place at Whitecotton Road, 12 km south of Quesnel.

The incident is five kms north of the location of a fatal crash earlier this month.

More to Come

